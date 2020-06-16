You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Remain The Same This Week

June 16, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts remain unchanged this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.01 per gallon.

That price is nine cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 66 cents higher at $2.67 per gallon.

“As Americans drive more, they are boosting gasoline demand, and that increased demand is generally lifting pump prices,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Higher demand will continue to push up gas prices in the coming weeks, but the numbers aren’t going to spike as high as they typically do in summer. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels, and we have a robust supply right now.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.89 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.

