AAA: Gas Prices Up Three Cents This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up three cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.06 per gallon.

That price is 11 cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 58 cents higher at $2.67 per gallon.

“While overall travel projections are down, those who head out for July 4th and beyond are expected to drive to their destinations,” said Mark Schieldrop, Public and Legislative Affairs Specialist.

“This increased demand is leading to higher gas prices, though motorists will still pay much less than they did a year ago. As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.39, according to GasBuddy.com.