AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.12 per gallon.

That price is seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 63 cents higher at $2.75 per gallon.

“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.99 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.