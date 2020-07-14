You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents in Massachusetts

AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents in Massachusetts

July 14, 2020

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.12 per gallon.

That price is seven cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 63 cents higher at $2.75 per gallon.

“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.99 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 