AAA: Gas Prices Up Two Cents This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents over the past week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $1.92 per gallon.

That price is five cents above the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 88 cents higher at $2.80 per gallon.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director, Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.69 and $2.19, according to GasBuddy.com.