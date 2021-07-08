You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Keep Kids, Pets Cool in Car

AAA: Keep Kids, Pets Cool in Car

July 8, 2021

HYANNIS – As the heat of summer continues, AAA is reminding residents to keep their kids and pets cool when inside of a vehicle.

AAA cited statistics showing that 38 children below the age of 15 die each year, on average, due to heat stroke after being left inside of a hot vehicle. Pets are at a similar risk.

According to AAA, the internal temperature of a closed vehicle can reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit during a 90 degree day in just a matter of a few minutes, even if the windows are cracked open or if the vehicle is parked in the shade.

AAA added that pets and children should not be left unattended in a car, and anyone who notices a kid or pet inside of a hot vehicle should dial 911 and work to get them out immediately.

For more information, watch the videos provided by AAA on the matter below.

 

