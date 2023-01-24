AAA: Mass. Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up seven cents within the past week, according to AAA Northeast.

The organization reports that the average price at the pump in the Bay State is $3.37 per gallon of regular, unleaded fuel. That mark is a cent higher than what it was the same time last year and five cents below the nationwide average.

AAA attributes the hike to crude oil prices not seen since the middle of November, along with an expected spike in demand due to inflation cooling off.

GasBuddy reports that the cost for gas on Cape Cod ranges between $3.13 and $3.79 per gallon.