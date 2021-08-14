AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips

HYANNIS – Americans are continuing to travel in high numbers as the second half of the summer gets underway.

AAA reports that their travel bookings are up at least 11% from pre-pandemic levels, with bookings being made for the fall and beyond into 2022.

“We’re expecting that we’re going to see healthy travel continue right through the end of August and into September,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire.

“A lot of people love the shoulder season, especially on Cape Cod. A lot of people travel to the Cape in September and October, so I think we’ll continue to see demand for travel.”

Maguire noted that most travelers were taking to the roads to fulfill summer vacation plans.

“Right now we’re still seeing the great majority of people travelling by car. Its much easier to control your environment and to keep your vehicle safe and sanitary when you’re travelling.in your own car and truck, and so we’re seeing a lot of people taking advantage of that this summer,” said Maguire.

“The road trip is really king. The great American road trip is alive and well.”

AAA recommends keeping up to date with CDC guidelines, which are advising people in areas with high COVID-19 transmission to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Travelers are also being advised to understand the rules and regulations in cities and states where they will be traveling and to do research in choosing hotels with adequate cleaning and sanitization practices.

“You want to call ahead and find out what the COVID protocol is in the hotel where you’re staying,” said Maguire.

“If that hotel doesn’t have a COVID protocol, you probably want to think about another venue, one that really is putting the safety and security of guests as paramount.”

Due to an uptick in flight cancellations, it is recommended that travelers purchase travel insurance when possible.

While travel insurance policies have not covered epidemics or pandemics in the past, shifting consumer expectations have led some providers to introduce plans that cover losses due to COVID-19.

For families traveling with children who are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, AAA recommends that unvaccinated people follow CDC guidelines and choose safer travel options such as road trips. For those who choose to fly, everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks on the plane and within airports.

For an updated COVID-19 restrictions map visit here.

By: Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter