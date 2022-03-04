AAA: Potholes Led to $26.5 Billion in 2021 Repairs

HYANNIS – The wave of winter storms that has impacted New England is likely to lead to damaged roads over the next number of weeks, according to AAA Northeast.

With that, they’ve noted just how damaging pot holes can be to drivers.

A recent AAA study shows that one out of ten drivers had car damage due to a pothole that was serious enough to prompt a repair. That led to roughly $26.5 billion in repair fees in 2021 alone, with an average repair price tag of $600.

AAA is urging government officials to provide necessary funding to address road repairs, especially in light of funding provided through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Drivers are also advised to exercise caution and pay attention in order to avoid car repairs due to potholes. AAA also recommends checking the tread, suspension, alignment, and pressure of tires.