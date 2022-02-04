You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker: Massachusetts to Get $9.5B in Infrastructure Funds

Baker: Massachusetts to Get $9.5B in Infrastructure Funds

February 4, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts can look forward to an influx of billions of dollars to help build and repair its transportation systems under the federal infrastructure law signed last year.

Baker said Thursday that over the next five years the law will deliver nearly $10 billion to Massachusetts in the form of highway, MBTA and Regional Transit Authority formula funds.

There will also be money for environmental projects.

Baker says the federal dollars will build on the more than $18 billion the administration has already spent on transportation projects.

