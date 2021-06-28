AAA Predicts Near-Record Travel Numbers for Independence Day

HYANNIS – Near-record numbers are anticipated for Americans deciding to travel for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend.

2019 saw record-breaking numbers, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic last year, 2020 brought about a sharp drop in tourism.

It is estimated by AAA Northeast that close to 1.2 million Massachusetts residents will be travelling by car to their destination.

“In total we’re forecasting 47.7 million travelers [across the U. S.] during the five-day 2021 Independence Day Holiday period,” said Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Roadways are expected to be highly congested, particularly for travelers starting their weekends early on Thursday or Friday.

Higher prices for hotel and car rentals, in addition to lofty gas prices, could make this an expensive holiday outing for many.

However, AAA reports that average airfare process are down 2% this year compared to Independence Day travel rates last year.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but still wish to travel are advised to remain socially distant and continue to wear masks.

Getting tested for the virus both before and after travel is also recommended.

