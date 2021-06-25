You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast

Sunday Journal with Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast

June 25, 2021

This summer is expected to see record travel numbers as people hit the road after a year of pandemic-related restrictions and closures, says AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. As Fourth of July approaches, he outlines what travelers can expect as well as how they can save at the pump.

