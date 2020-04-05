AAA Reminds Residents to Maintain Car Care When Working from Home

HYANNIS-While many citizens across the country continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA Northeast is reminding residents to continue to care for their cars.

Problems such as dead batteries, stale fuel, and rodents can arise if a parked car is ignored for too long.

Regular maintenance should not be put off, even during the pandemic.

AAA suggests driving vehicles at least once a week for 30 minutes in order to maintain moving parts and the battery. It’s a good way to get out of the house while continuing to maintain social distancing as well, AAA explained. Slight grinding noises from the brakes are typical if a car isn’t regularly being operated, as it is slight surface rust wearing off.

The gas tank should be filled, with gasoline stabilizer added in order to extend the life of the fuel. Tires should also remain inflated to the manufacture’s recommendation.

Door locks, hinges, and releases to the hood and gas cover should be lubricated with a light oil or silicone spray in order to prevent rusting. Cleaning the exterior and interior of a vehicle is also a great way to relieve stress, AAA says.

Mice and other animals might chew on a vehicle’s wires, make nests inside filters, and damage cars in other ways. Scented sprays are one way to keep rodents away from cars.