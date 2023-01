HYANNIS – Gas prices statewide continue to see declines following previous weeks of elevated prices amid worldwide supply chain issues.

The cost per gallon has declined 2 centers this past week to $3.30.

The cost-per-gallon is $3.30, 17 cents lower than a month ago and 6 cents lower than the same time last year.

It is a far cry from the record gas prices seen mid last year, with the cost per gallon of regular unleaded crossing $5 in mid June, according to AAA.