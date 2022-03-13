AAA Warns of Drowsy Driving Risks after Daylight Saving Time

HYANNIS – With Daylight Saving Time here, AAA is advising drivers to adjust their sleep schedules along with their clocks to keep the roads safe.

AAA Northeast reports that drowsy driving is a serious safety concern, with drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours having a similar crash risk to someone driving drunk.

According to the organization, 96% of drivers view drowsy driving as unacceptable, but nearly 29% admit to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at least once in the prior 30 days.

AAA recommends drivers prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before operating a vehicle.

Additionally, AAA is asking drivers to watch for pedestrians when backing up, turn on headlights to make their vehicles more noticeable, leave more following distance between cars, and to watch out for children and other pedestrians who may be outdoors more in lighter evening hours.

“As we spring forward, drivers should be aware that the time change will also mean changes to driving habits. Some drivers may suddenly find themselves driving into the rising or setting sun and there may be more sun glare during commuting hours,” AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire said.

AAA’s suggestions for pedestrians include to only cross at intersections or crosswalks, wear reflective clothing, and not to walk and text.

Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter