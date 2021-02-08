AARP Says Valentine’s Day Can Be Lonely For Older Adults

BOSTON – As Valentine’s Day approaches, AARP is reminding the public that the holiday can be especially lonely for older adults.

“Right now I think we can all relate to feelings of isolation and loneliness, and these are feelings that have been amplified for the oldest generation, but they are also things they feel outside of a pandemic as well,” said AARP Wish of a Lifetime Executive Director Tom Wagenlander.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors who are living alone have not been able to see loved ones in person for several months, and some may be coping with the loss of a spouse, family member or friend from COVID-19.

“Each year around Valentine’s Day we launch our Cupid Crew program, which is designed to show love and appreciation at a time that can be particularly lonely for older adults,” said Wagenlander

To respond to loneliness, many seniors are currently feeling the AARP has launched the socially distanced Cupid Crew 2021 campaign.

In a normal year, the AARP’s Cupid Crew would deliver roses door to door to seniors. This year because of COVID-19 the AARP and girl scouts across the country are sending over 20,000 cards to older adults.

“I just really encourage people to think of individuals in their lives who might of lost someone this year, or may be struggling with isolation and loneliness,” said Wagenlander.

To make a card for a senior who may be feeling lonely head to the AARP’s website by clicking here.