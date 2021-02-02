Report: Pandemic Hampering Seniors’ Abilities to Find Work

BOSTON – As the pandemic continues and unemployment rates remain high, the AARP is saying that older workers are having a particularly difficult time.

“Almost half of older workers who are job seekers are long term unemployed, meaning they’ve been out of work for six months or longer,” AARP Vice President of Financial Resilience Susan Weinstock said.

Older workers over 50 make up a third of the work force, but once unemployed take twice as long to find new employment.

Older woman are even more vulnerable due to lower wages throughout life and smaller savings because of those wages. Woman also have a higher life expectancy than men.

Weinstock advises unemployed individuals to take a course and demonstrate to employers that they have interest in lifelong learning, they’re interested in gaining new skills, and that they want to stay relevant in their fields.

“If they’re unemployed, right now would be a good time for them to take a course on line, which they could do from their local community college which is very affordable and depending on their age could be free,” said Weinstock.

Weinstock also advised to get creative networking during the pandemic, possibly through linked in or other social media tools can help find employment.