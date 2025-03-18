You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Access To Bismore Park Marina In Hyannis Limited During Maintenance

Access To Bismore Park Marina In Hyannis Limited During Maintenance

March 18, 2025

HYANNIS – Planned maintenance is happening at the Bismore Park Marina in Hyannis starting on Wednesday.

The work includes bulkhead rehabilitation, replacing existing water lines, and paving walkways.

This is expected to continue through April. Some areas of the marina may be temporarily inaccessible to the public.

Those who wish to visit are encouraged to call ahead for the most updated areas of closure. The Town of Barnstable says you should reach out to Jonathan Costigan, marina supervisor, with any questions at 774-487-0901.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 