Access To Bismore Park Marina In Hyannis Limited During Maintenance

HYANNIS – Planned maintenance is happening at the Bismore Park Marina in Hyannis starting on Wednesday.

The work includes bulkhead rehabilitation, replacing existing water lines, and paving walkways.

This is expected to continue through April. Some areas of the marina may be temporarily inaccessible to the public.

Those who wish to visit are encouraged to call ahead for the most updated areas of closure. The Town of Barnstable says you should reach out to Jonathan Costigan, marina supervisor, with any questions at 774-487-0901.