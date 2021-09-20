Activists Call on Plymouth Jail to Stop Housing Immigration Detainees

PLYMOUTH (AP) – Immigrant rights activists in Massachusetts are planning to rally near historic Plymouth Rock and outside a local jail to call on the facility to stop housing federal immigration detainees.

Organizers on Thursday evening will hold a vigil at the waterfront Pilgrim Memorial State Park followed by a march and rally at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

The jail is the lone remaining facility housing immigration detainees in the state. Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald has said the jail would continue to house immigration detainees, as it has since the 1990s, despite calls from activists.