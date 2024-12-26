Addiction Center In Hyannis Closing, Governor Signs Bill Coverage For Substance Abuse Treatment

HYANNIS – BrightView Health, a national addiction treatment center operating in Hyannis, is discontinuing operations in Massachusetts.

According to the director of outreach for BrightView in the state, the centers will close on February 17th.

The decision was reportedly made because of operational challenges. BrightView is working to transition their patients to other providers.

On Monday, Governor Maura Healey signed a new bill intended to make treatment and recovery support more affordable and accessible for Massachusetts residents living with a substance abuse disorder.

Healey’s office says the bill ensures that lifesaving opioid reversal medications like naloxone are covered by health insurance.

It also mandates insurance coverage for recovery coaches regardless of the setting.

Also because of this new law, a parent of an infant child who is stable in substance abuse recovery will no longer automatically require a report for abuse or neglect.