Addiction Treatment Chain Settles Mass. Billing Fraud Allegations

BOSTON (AP) – A company that operates a network of addiction treatment centers has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle allegations that it charged the Massachusetts Medicaid program for unnecessary urine drug testing that was illegally performed at the company’s own lab.

CleanSlate Centers and the office of State Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday that the company will pay $3.2 million to the state and $1.3 million to the federal government. CleanSlate operates more than 80 facilities in 10 states including 18 in Massachusetts.

CleanSlate’s CEO says the company denies any wrongdoing but settled to avoid a long and expensive legal battle and wants to get back to the business of helping people.

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press