Additional Barnstable Wind Project Hearings to be Held in July

July 5, 2023

BARNSTABLE – More public meetings on offshore wind projects that are slated to result in Barnstable construction will be held in July.

Set to be built 20 to 25 miles off of the south of Martha’s Vineyard, Avangrid’s Park City Wind and Commonwealth

Wind plans are planned to provide energy to homes in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Cables will have to be run underneath beach parking lots for both projects; Park City Wind would impact Craigville Beach in Centerville, while Dowses Beach in Osterville would be impacted by Commonwealth Wind.

In-person and virtual options are being presented by the development team to provide an opportunity for residents to learn more and ask questions.

A Park City Wind hybrid meeting will be held at the Centerville Public Library and on Zoom on Thursday, July 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. 

The event on Commonwealth Wind will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the Osterville Library.

