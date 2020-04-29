Additional Cape COVID-19 Death Reported, State Passes 60,000 Cases

BOSTON-An additional 252 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state of Massachusetts, including one more on Cape Cod, Wednesday afternoon by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

3,405 deaths in total due to the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. 40 deaths have been confirmed within Barnstable County as of Wednesday, along with one more on the Islands.

1,963 new cases were included in the DPH’s report on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 60,265 confirmed positive cases. 265,618 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Massachusetts altogether.

Currently, there are 1,011 intensive care cases.

According to the DPH, 842 cases have been identified within Barnstable County, along with 16 within Dukes County, and 11 within Nantucket County.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.