Additional Brewster Pot Dispensary Application Denied

BREWSTER – An application for a marijuana dispensary from the owners of Luke’s Liquors in Brewster was recently rejected by the zoning board.

A.J. Luke proposed opening a dispensary to replace the current redemption area of the package store, under the company Paines Creek LLC.

But he was then forced to ask for a variance from the board, as town bylaws state that pot shops must be based in standalone buildings.

Luke and his attorney contended that adding a marijuana shop would not change the character of the shopping plaza, but Town Planner Ryan Bennett disagreed.

She argued for the intention of the law.

“It was the spirit of trying to have these as isolated uses, not in mixed-use centers where they may be conflicting uses, where children may congregate,” Bennett said.

Many board members, including Chairman Brian Harrison, said the area’s topography could be used for a wide variety of businesses.

“You’ve got a plaza, you’ve got a space, and you’ve got a lot of other possible uses for it,” Harrison said.

“So, for me, I don’t see the hardship.”

Luke and his attorney pulled the application for a special permit. There are no future pot shop plans from Paines Creek LLC.

The Haven Center is still on pace to become the town’s first, and only, recreational marijuana dispensary.