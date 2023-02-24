You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Launches Affordable, Attainable Housing Survey

Chatham Launches Affordable, Attainable Housing Survey

February 24, 2023

CHATHAM – An online survey regarding the development of affordable and attainable housing has been created by Chatham officials.

The town and its consulting firm are seeking engagement on possible projects at recently-purchased properties located along Main Street in West Chatham as well as on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham.

The survey opened after a pair of community forums were recently held. The town is aiming to use comments taken during those meetings as well as from this new survey to create nuanced plans and designs going forward.

Residents can complete the survey by clicking here. The deadline to complete it is Sunday, March 12.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 