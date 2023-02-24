Chatham Launches Affordable, Attainable Housing Survey

CHATHAM – An online survey regarding the development of affordable and attainable housing has been created by Chatham officials.

The town and its consulting firm are seeking engagement on possible projects at recently-purchased properties located along Main Street in West Chatham as well as on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham.

The survey opened after a pair of community forums were recently held. The town is aiming to use comments taken during those meetings as well as from this new survey to create nuanced plans and designs going forward.

Residents can complete the survey by clicking here. The deadline to complete it is Sunday, March 12.