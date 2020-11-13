After Honoring Veterans, Volunteers Prepare for Flag Retrieval

BOURNE – Over 77,000 flags were placed at graves throughout the Massachusetts National Cemetery during Operation: Flags for Vets to honor fallen members of the military for the tenth year in a row.

The volunteers now prepare for the flag removal event on Sunday, November 15.

To ensure safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, visitors are asked to arrive at the cemetery between 10 am and 2 pm in vehicles only and will be assigned a section at the entrance.

Gloves and hand sanitizer are recommended, though mask are mandatory.

Participants are asked to bundle flags twelve to a bundle and place in them totes.

Volunteers are welcome to bring home as many bundles of flags as they would like, as the flags will be replaced for the Memorial Day placement next year.

Volunteers with pickup trucks are asked to arrive at 8 am to receive a special assignment helping to distribute and collect totes.

More information on the event can be found at the Operation: Flags for Vets Facebook page.