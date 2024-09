BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is requesting applications for a host community agreement to operate a recreational marijuana dispensary.

The number of medical and adult-use marijuana retailers in the town will be limited to three.

Submissions must be received by September 25th.

Bourne was one of the Cape Cod towns with a ban on recreational pot shops after it was legalized in a 2016 referendum. Town meeting voters repealed the ban last November.