After Rocky Start, Steamship Reservations in Full Swing

FALMOUTH – After a rocky start due to tech issues, summer reservation transaction numbers for Nantucket Steamship Authority trips are rolling in. The ferry service processed 7,800 transactions by 3 pm yesterday, representing over $4.2 million dollars in revenue.

The Authority’s record-setting 2022 season saw just under 9,500 transactions. Experts were closely monitoring the technical side this time after issues in January forced the service to reschedule its original launch date.

Officials said the Authority’s IT staff will continue to work with its external vendors to make fine-tune adjustments before the Martha’s Vineyard general opening, scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Based on the system’s performance during Nantucket’s general opening, I feel confident in proceeding with the scheduled opening for Martha’s Vineyard reservations,” General Manager Robert B. Davis said in a statement.

“I’m thankful to our IT staff and our external vendors for their diligence in ensuring today’s reservation opening for Nantucket was a success. Although delaying the general openings was unfortunate, we ultimately were able to provide a better experience for our customers.”

Following the online openings, customers will be able to make summer reservations for either island via the phone and in person at terminals starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 20.