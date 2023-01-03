You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.

AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.

January 3, 2023

BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased.

The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25.

Tipped workers will also have a minimum wage of $6.75 an hour; either employers or tips would cover the difference to bring tipped workers’ compensation up to the $15 mark per hour.

The latest increase in Massachusetts is the final hike of a five-year plan organized in 2018 to raise the state’s minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Healey is slated to be sworn in as Governor on Thursday, January 5.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 