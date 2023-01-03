AG Healey Reminds Public of Minimum Wage Hike in Mass.

BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey is reminding residents that as the calendar has turned to 2023, the state’s minimum wage has also increased.

The minimum wage in the Bay State moved up to $15 per hour on New Year’s Day, up from $14.25.

Tipped workers will also have a minimum wage of $6.75 an hour; either employers or tips would cover the difference to bring tipped workers’ compensation up to the $15 mark per hour.

The latest increase in Massachusetts is the final hike of a five-year plan organized in 2018 to raise the state’s minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Healey is slated to be sworn in as Governor on Thursday, January 5.