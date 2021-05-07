Healey Secures $6.65 Million from Drug Company for False Marketing

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office has secured $6.65 million from Indivior plc and Indivior Inc. to settle allegations related to aggressively and falsely marketing the drug Suboxone.

She said the behavior resulted in improper expenditures of Medicaid funds.

Suboxone is used as a treatment for opioid use disorder by suppressing withdrawal and cravings for opioids.

“We allege this drug company recklessly and illegally pushed doctors to prescribe Suboxone to patients suffering from opioid use disorder, including for uses that were unsafe and not medically necessary,” said Healey.

“This office remains steadfast in our commitment to go after any company that helps fuel the ongoing deadly opioid epidemic that continues to ravage our communities.”

Indivior will pay $300 million under the terms of the global settlement to resolve civil fraud allegations that impact Medicaid and other government healthcare programs.

$204 million of that will go to Medicaid, with $91 million of it going to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico and $113 going to the federal government.