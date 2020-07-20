AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Moves 5K to a Virtual Format

HYANNIS – The AIDS Group Support of Cape Cod has announced that its 12th annual ASGCC Provincetown 5K Run/Walk will be held virtually.

Participants will be able to run or walk to raise money from any place, anywhere or anytime until July 26th to help support the work of the ASGCC.

All people need to do is pick a 5K route, record the time of their walk or run, and then submit their time online.

“We will miss seeing everyone together, in-person in Provincetown for the 5K this year,” said President and CEO Dan Gates.

“Our 5K is a wonderful way to build community while supporting the vital services ASGCC offers to the communities we serve throughout the Cape and Islands. We hope people will consider supporting us virtually whether they are in Provincetown, Hyannis, Boston, New York , Maine, overseas or even at home on their treadmill.”

Runners or walkers can register online here for a $25 registration fee.

Once participants are registered, they are asked to run or walk a 5K anytime until July 26th.

For those who do not want to run or walk, but still want to participate, fundraising options are available.

Fundraisers who want to raise funds for ASGCC can create an online fundraising page and share the mission of ASGCC with their friends, families and networks here.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASGCC has remained open with added virtual and, in some cases, expanded services, including medical case management, HIV/STI screenings, Narcan training and distribution, and syringe services.

ASGCC’s food and nutrition services has expanded its food pantry services in Hyannis and increased its daily home deliveries to 50 plus chef-prepared meals in Provincetown and Truro for safely self-quarantining clients.