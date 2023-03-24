All-Way Stop To Be Installed In Hyannis Intersection

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works (DPW) is notifying residents that it is scheduled to begin installation of new stop signs on South Street at the intersection of High School Road during the week beginning on March 27.

The DPW will also convert the right-hand eastbound lane to solely accommodate right-turn-only traffic.

Upon completion the intersection will become an all-way stop at the intersection of South Street and High School Road.

Advance warning signs and pavement markings will also added be added leading up to the intersection.

The Town hopes that the implementation of an all-way stop and streamlining eastbound thru-traffic into a single lane will improve traffic safety at the intersection.

Commuters should expect temporary lane closures on South Street as work is ongoing.

Drivers are asked to slow down, follow safety and detour signs, and exercise caution when traveling through road construction areas.

Work schedules are subject to favorable weather conditions.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter