Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Resumes In-Person Services

MASHPEE – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod’s in-person services have returned for the local community.

In-person consultations and support groups are back for those with cognitive needs.

Support groups and consultations will be held at Bridges at Mashpee along Old Barnstable Road as well as the Falmouth Senior Center.

Coronavirus restrictions require limited in-person space, but waitlists will be updated and virtual resources will also continue to be available.

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.