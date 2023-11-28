Alzheimer’s Family Support Center To Host Pair Of Upcoming Holiday Events

EASTHAM – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod is teaming up with regional partners to host a pair of holiday-themed musical events benefitting Alzheimer’s patients.

On Friday, December 1, AFSC joins Eastham Elementary School and the Eastham Council on Aging for the “Re-Memorable Multigenerational Chorus of Cape Cod” at 10:30 am for a choral performance with students from Eastham Elementary.

During the event, caregivers are invited to attend a special Caregiver Support Group in the COA library while their loved ones remain under supervision down the hall.

At noon, all parties will be treated to a post-concert luncheon.

On Thursday, December 7, The AFSC and the Cultural Center of Cape Cod will host a Holiday Concert with the Sound Dunes Swing Ensemble at 307 Old Main Street in South Yarmouth from 1 to 3 pm.

The event is free to the public and will feature music, dancing, and refreshments.

According to AFSC officials, listening to music and engaging in musical activities can help develop and maintain relationships and prompt memories for those dealing with cognitive decline.