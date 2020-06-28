You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Running Virtual Walk

Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Running Virtual Walk

June 28, 2020

BREWSTER – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod is reminding the public they still have till the end of July to participate in the 5 X 5 Virtual Walk For Alzheimers.

Since the beginning of the virtual walk over 400 people have hit the roads, woods, and beaches to support people living with the dementia disease.

To participate, take a walk of any distance and take a selfie or video while doing it, and send it to the Alzheimer’s support center, donate 5 dollars and nominate 5 people to participate.

More than 80 percent of every dollar raised goes directly to free services, including support groups, counseling, phone support, insurance consultation, care planning, and social and cultural events.

