BARNSTABLE – Sunday, November 15, is America Recycles Day across the nation.

The event has been established to highlight the importance of recycling and caring for the environment.

The United States sends tens of millions of tons of waste to landfills, which may only increase with the increased usage of masks and gloves due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lawnstarter, Massachusetts is the 18th best state in the nation when it comes to managing waste.