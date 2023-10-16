American Airlines Adding Routes to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – American Airlines will add service for the first time to Hyannis, starting in June of 2024, with new daily service from New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).

American Airlines will be the only global network carrier serving the Cape Cod Gateway Airport, connecting more than 80 destinations across North America with one stop.

In addition, American will also add service to other areas on the Northeastern coast from LGA, including Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

The airline will offer more than 20 daily departures from Northeastern airports with one-stop connections to more than 200 destinations around the world.