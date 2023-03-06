AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Recruits For Twenty-Fifth Year

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod program is currently accepting applications for member positions to support its twenty-fifth year of service on Cape Cod.

Twenty-four recruits will help address the region’s environmental and disaster response needs through community service and local collaboration.

Once enrolled, members will receive program housing, network with local experts, and gain credentials through certificate-based training and hands-on service experiences.

Members will also receive a living allowance, health care options, and upon completion, a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of $6,895 from the National Service Trust.

The term of service will run from September 5, 2023 through July 25, 2024.

Since 1999, over 980,000 service hours have been logged in Barnstable County, with an estimated monetary value of over $25 million.

The program is funded by Barnstable County through grants provided by AmeriCorps.

Accommodations and program staff are provided by the County, Cape Cod National Seashore, the Town of Barnstable, and the Chatham Conservation Foundation.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter