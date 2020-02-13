AmeriCorps Cape Cod to Host Individual Placement Webinars

BARNSTABLE – AmeriCorps Cape Cod will hold three webinars next month for organizations interested in applying for an Individual Placement for the 2020-2021 program year.

An individual placement is an opportunity for a service partner organization to host an AmeriCorps member for up to three days a week on long-term projects lasting the duration of the service year, which runs from October through July.

Projects should encompass at least one of AmeriCorps Cape Cod focus areas, including natural resource management, disaster preparedness and response, and environmental education.

Interested organizations are required to attend one of the meetings.

This year, AmeriCorps has added a shortened webinar for current 2019-2020 Individual Placement supervisors, which will highlight any updates for the 2020-2021 service year.

The meetings are March 2 at 10 a.m., March 5 at 10 a.m. (for returning service partners only), and March 5 at 2 p.m.

To RSVP for one of the sessions, visit http://bit.ly/ACCC_Placement_Request.

Organizations unable to participate in one of the sessions can reach out to Meredith Ballinger at Meredith.ballinger@barnstablecounty.org or by calling 508-375-6630.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod members are not employees or interns of the service site and should not displace current employees or serve in a regular staff position.

The member’s role should be to focus on a specific projects.

To apply for Individual Placement, organizations must be a non-profit, school, or governmental entity within the county.