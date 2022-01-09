AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP To Kick Off Winter Education Series

DENNIS – AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP of Cape Cod & the Islands has announced the opening slate of programming kicking off a three-month Winter Education Series with a pair of events showcasing the story of Spinnaker the Humpback Whale.

The monthly series will take place from January through March, with each month featuring one presentation and one film highlighting environmental topics related to Cape Cod & the Islands

On Wednesday, January 12 at 10 am the organization will show “Spinnaker”, a documentary by filmmaker Nadine Licostie telling the story of the whale from her birth to her death due to entanglement in fishing lines.

The following week will feature a virtual presentation on Marine Animal Entanglement by the Center for Coastal Studies on Wednesday, January 19 at 10 am

The presentation will delve deeper into the life of Spinnaker, and will also feature a Q&A period to answer questions related to marine wildlife and marine conservation efforts.

The event will be open to all volunteers as well as the general public.

To register for the event call Alberto Martinelli, AmeriCorps Senior RSVP at 508-394-4630 x524.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter