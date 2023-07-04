You are here: Home / NewsCenter / UPDATE: Falmouth Fireworks Postponed, Cape Symphony Show Canceled Due to Weather

UPDATE: Falmouth Fireworks Postponed, Cape Symphony Show Canceled Due to Weather

July 4, 2023

HYANNIS – UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.: The Yarmouth Police Department has advised that the town’s Fourth of July fireworks show, originally scheduled for dusk at the Falmouth Heights ball field, has been postponed due to the forecasted weather.

Planners have advised that the show will now be held Wednesday, July 5 at the same time and place.

Initial updates to this story can be found below.

——

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.: Due to the forecast for Tuesday night, the Cape Symphony has announced that their concert to commemorate Independence Day at Hyannis’ Aselton Park has been cancelled. No rain date for the event is scheduled.

Planners for additional celebrations in Downtown Hyannis noted that other festivities are still on track to be held.

The original story can be found below.

——

Celebrations commemorating Independence Day across Cape Cod are currently still a go, even amid a mixed forecast for the day and night.

The latest report from the National Weather Service as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning shows likely rain along with a chance of thunderstorms. Planners for parades in areas like Barnstable Village, Orleans, and  Wellfleet said that those events will take place even during showers. It’s worth noting that the chance for thunderstorms leads other festivities subject to change as the day continues.

All updates on Independence Day events locally will be provided here on CapeCod.com.

