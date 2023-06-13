Cape Symphony To Celebrate Conductor With 2023 “Summer Of Joy”

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony recently revealed the schedule for 2023’s “Summer of Joy”, a three-part concert series celebrating the tenure of Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak, who plans to step down at the end of the summer.

Two of the three performances will be free to the public.

The series opens with “Joy4July”, to be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 pm at Barnstable’s Aselton Park at the height of the Town’s day-long holiday celebration, blending pop, Broadway, Americana music, and Patriotic themes.

The event will feature special guest vocalists Julius Thomas III, Chantal Joseph, local a cappella group Cape Harmony, and tenor Matthew Levesque.

The concert will be the second straight year the Symphony has performed the free event at Aselton Park.

The second event is “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert”, to take place on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 30, at 3 pm, featuring two screenings of the 1977 classic with an accompanying performance of John Williams’ iconic musical score by the Cape Symphony.

The series will conclude with “Symphony on the Seashore” on Thursday, August 24 at 7 pm at the Cape Cod National Seashore’s outdoor amphitheater at Salt Pond in Eastham.

The free event will be joined by special guest vocalists Mozelle Andrulot and Ella Mae Dixon.

“In honor of Jung-Ho Pak’s enduring commitment to expand the Cape Symphony’s summer presence throughout the Cape, we will be presenting three very special summer concerts that celebrate Jung-Ho’s love of patriotic music, thrilling and unique concert experiences, and the beauty of Cape Cod’s natural resources,” said Michael Albaugh, Executive Director of the Cape Symphony.

“The Cape Symphony’s 2023 ‘Summer of Joy’ will serve as a celebration of Jung-Ho’s unrivaled generosity of spirit and his meaningful contributions to the Cape over the past 16 years. We hope you’ll join us for one or all of these exciting events!”

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, dialing 508-362-1111 or visiting the Box Office at 2235 Iyannough Road in West Barnstable Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter