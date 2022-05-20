You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive

Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive

May 20, 2022

HYANNIS – As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, A Baby Center has launched a drive to aid families on the Cape and Islands.

Residents are invited to donate unopened and unexpired baby formula that is not being used.

Formula can be dropped off at A Baby Center’s Hyannis location along Willow Avenue.

Additionally, the Barnstable, Bourne, Sandwich, and Yarmouth Police Departments as well as the State Police locations in Bourne and Yarmouth will be accepting donations and passing them along to the center.

A Baby Center will be open for donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, as well as 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Formula can be donated at the police stations at any time.

Due to limited inventory, A Baby Center is asking residents to be mindful of other babies and families while buying any formula for donation.

