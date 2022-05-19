You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Baby Formula Shortage

Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Baby Formula Shortage

May 19, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas.

He is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers.

Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

By Zeke Miller and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

