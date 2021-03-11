You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Former Pantry Director Joins Harwich Select Board Race

Former Pantry Director Joins Harwich Select Board Race

March 11, 2021

 

HARWICH – Mary Anderson has entered the race for a spot on the Harwich Select Board.

The former Executive Director of the Family Pantry of Cape Cod and former Construction Director for Verizon is vying for the spot being left vacant by Ed McManus, who will not be running for re-election.

Anderson, who would be the only woman on the board if she is elected, is focusing her campaign on major issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, the town’s budget, and housing.

The election in Harwich is being held on May 18.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


