Animal Rescue League Warns of Holiday Pet Dangers

HYANNIS – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has released some reminders for pet owners to keep pets safe, happy, and healthy during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Keeping pets away from dangerous objects such as barbecue grills and fireworks is important for their safety.

For pets that are scared of loud noises, the Animal Rescue League suggests turning the television or radio on at a low volume to provide a distraction from firework sounds.

Higher temperatures and humid weather can endanger pets that are kept outside or in cars.

Don’t keep pets in cars unattended, and make sure to keep them cool and provide lots of water to keep furry friends hydrated.

Animals that are scared of loud noises can sometimes feel compelled to attempt to run from them.

Make sure that pets that are outdoors are kept on leashes and have either microchips or ID tags on them in order to locate them if they get lost.

“During the Fourth of July, many shelters see an influx of animals coming in, because they actually run when they get scared,” said Media Relations Officer for the Animal Rescue League of Boston Mike Defina in a recent interview.

When taking pets on walks, the pavement can sometimes get too hot and cause injury to their paws.

The Animal Rescue League recommends limiting outdoor exercise time to early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler to avoid burns and overheating.