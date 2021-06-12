Animal Rescue League to Fully Reopen Brewster Location

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has announced that all of their adoption and care centers, including the one located in Brewster, will fully reopen on Wednesday, June 16.

The organization had to limit operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with visitors being welcomed only on an appointment basis.

Members of the general public will be able to walk in from 1 to 6:30 p.m. from Wednesdays through Sundays. The Brewster site will be closed on Mondays and will be open on Tuesdays by appointment only from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Availability and operations are subject to change, according to the ARL, and safety protocols set forth by the CDC will still be followed.

For more information, visit the ARL’s website by clicking here.