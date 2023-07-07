Local Town Clerk Recognized for Excellence

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town Clerk Ann Quirk was recently recognized at the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association Annual Conference for her outstanding service to the residents of her community.

The conference was held at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth where Quirk’s peers chose her to be the 2023 Clerk of the Year for the association.

Quirk was chosen for her demonstration of commitment to professionalism in the Town Clerk’s position, community involvement, integrity, and leadership.

Quirk was also directly involved in association business in which she held many positions, as well as her active involvement in the New England Association of City and Town Clerks.

