Annual Big Fix Scheduled for October 2nd

HYANNIS- Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) will be holding its 12th Annual Big Fix on Saturday, October 2nd, at various locations around Cape Cod.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Big Fix will encourage volunteers to create their own opportunities to help a neighbor that may need assistance with a project.

Volunteers are also encouraged to landscape and beautify the grounds of Housing Assistance Corporation’s Carriage House shelter in North Falmouth, as well as its Village at Cataumet shelter in Bourne.

More in-person work will be done on an affordable, deed-restricted duplex in Dennis.

“This year’s Big Fix is a reminder that there are more people than ever struggling on Cape Cod,” said HAC Development Officer Anne Van Vleek.

“Each of us can do something small, whether it’s landscaping or cleaning up trash, for a neighbor that can stabilize their living situation and make a big different in their life. We look forward to seeing the creative ways that our community comes together to give back and help others in need.”

Last year’s Big Fix was scheduled to take place in Orleans, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from happening.

However, with the help of local builders, the Big Fix is currently finishing work on four homes in Orleans that had applied for last year’s Big Fix.

Businesses can also sponsor the Big Fix and people can donate to this year’s event with funds raised going directly to supporting HAC’s programs, which help prevent homelessness, stabilize housing, and empower households on Cape Cod and the Islands.

To sign up or donate, go to www.haconcapecod.org.

Businesses interested in sponsoring this year’s Big Fix should contact Deanna Bussiere at dbussiere@haconcapecod.org or at 508-771-5499, ext. 270.

