Annual Motorcycle Run K-9 Relief Fund Event Goes Virtual

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund’s Annual Motorcycle Run Fundraiser will transition to a virtual format this year to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening ceremonies will be hosted live by Joe Ambrosini, founder of the Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund, on the organization’s Facebook page.

“It’s all new to me, but we’re going to do it,” said Ambrosini.

Ambrosini said that the fundraiser is an important event for the organization, especially given the financial challenges inflicted by the pandemic.

“You just do the best you can under the circumstances and then whatever falls, falls. Knock on wood, we’ve been lucky. Every dollar helps, and we’ve been lucky.”

Participants can make their own starting point for their small group and are asked by the organization to share photos and videos of their rides using the hashtag #CCK9Ride2020 on social media.

Riders without motorcycles are also encouraged to participate on bikes or other similar modes of transportation.

Virtual tickets for the event are $10 per participant.

“Hopefully we’ll get as many riders, if not more, or even people who can be part of it who don’t have a motorcycle. They can participate, and it’ll help us out,” said Ambrosini.

A Cape Cod Police K-9 shirt is also being offered by the organization for purchase at Patriot Square between 9 am and 11 am.

The ride will be held Saturday, September 26 at 9 am.

A virtual start will begin at Stop & Shop in Dennis.

Virtual Ride Tickets for the event as well as information on how to donate can be found at the organization’s website.