Appeals Court Hears Arguments in Aquinnah Gaming Case

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head and the town of Aquinnah have presented arguments to the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals for the tribe’s planned bingo hall.

The tribe is trying to build the bingo hall on the western end of Martha’s Vineyard under the Indian Gaming Rights Act and argued Monday that it should not be subject to local and state zoning and building regulations.

Aquinnah and a local taxpayers group have contested the tribe’s attempt to build the bingo hall and contends that, per a lower court decision, the tribe must secure permits for the project.